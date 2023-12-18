Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

The Columbus Symphony Now Accepting Online Nominations for Annual Music Educator Awards

Nominations may be submitted online through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The Columbus Symphony Now Accepting Online Nominations for Annual Music Educator Awards

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for its annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.

The Columbus Symphony’s Music Educator Award program marks the 27th anniversary in 2024, having honored 94 central Ohio music educators and arts advocates since its inception in 1997. The CSO is a proud supporter of all music educators who go above and beyond for the students of central Ohio.

Parents, students, colleagues, administrators, and community members are encouraged to nominate music educators in their lives who they believe deserve to be recognized for their expertise, kindness, passion, and resilience, during the 2023-24 school year.

Nominations may be submitted online here https://bit.ly/MEAAWARDS2024 through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a $2,500 grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.

Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:

  • Make a lasting difference in the lives of students of all abilities and backgrounds
  • Routinely go “above and beyond the call of duty” by extending efforts beyond the classroom
  • Make a significant impact on their community through music education
  • Inspire students to reach appropriately high levels of musical understanding and ability
  • Demonstrate longevity in the field of music education
  • Instill a lifelong appreciation of music in their students

Nominations must include:

  • Notation of the educator’s nomination category – elementary, secondary, private/community, or lifetime achievement.
  • Nominee's information: name, place of employment, title, email address, number of years in current position, and total years’ experience in music education.
  • Nominator’s information: name, email address, relationship to nominee, and phone number.
  • A statement of 250 words or less addressing one or more of the selection criteria: making a lasting difference, going above and beyond the call of duty, making a significant impact on their community, inspire students to reach high levels of musical understanding, demonstrate longevity in the field of music, and instill a lifelong appreciate of music.

 

Finalists

  • Category finalists will be contacted the week of February 26, 2024
  • Each finalist will participate in a panel interview with the MEA selection committee.
  • Winners will be announced the week of March 11, 2024.

Questions can be directed to Columbus Symphony Director of Education, Meghan McDevitt at mmcdevitt@columbussymphony.com.

The recipients of the 2023 Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Sunday, May 18.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

