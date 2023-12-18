The Columbus Symphony Now Accepting Online Nominations for Annual Music Educator Awards

Nominations may be submitted online through Sunday, February 18, 2024.
POPULAR
The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for its annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
The Columbus Symphony’s Music Educator Award program marks the 27th anniversary in 2024, having honored 94 central Ohio music educators and arts advocates since its inception in 1997. The CSO is a proud supporter of all music educators who go above and beyond for the students of central Ohio.
Parents, students, colleagues, administrators, and community members are encouraged to nominate music educators in their lives who they believe deserve to be recognized for their expertise, kindness, passion, and resilience, during the 2023-24 school year.
Nominations may be submitted online here https://bit.ly/MEAAWARDS2024 through Sunday, February 18, 2024.
Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a $2,500 grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.
Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:
Nominations must include:
Finalists
Questions can be directed to Columbus Symphony Director of Education, Meghan McDevitt at mmcdevitt@columbussymphony.com.
The recipients of the 2023 Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Sunday, May 18.
Videos
|CCT's Mr. Scrooge
CCT (12/01-12/23)
|Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
|Kinky Boots
The Garden (11/24-12/31)
|Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
|Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
|The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You