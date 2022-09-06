Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TICK, TICK, BOOM at Short North Stage

Show dates are September 9th and 10th at 7pm and September 11th at 2pm.

Sep. 06, 2022  
TICK, TICK, BOOM at Short North Stage

Short North Stage is presenting a limited run of Tick Tick... Boom! as a benefit for the theater. Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical recently made into a Netflix film by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theater.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical.

Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theater styles. Join us for this limited special event featuring a free beautiful catered reception following each show.

Show dates are September 9th and 10th at 7pm and September 11th at 2pm. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.cbusarts.com or by calling the CbusArts Box Office at 614-469-0939. Visit www.shortnorthstage.org for more information.





