THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50th Anniversary Event is Coming to the Avalon Theatre

The Lucky Banisters, in collaboration with The Avalon Theatre, invite audiences to celebrate Halloween night in true cult-classic fashion with a 50th Anniversary double-feature event on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a special screening of Strange Journey, the new documentary from Linus O'Brien exploring the worldwide phenomenon of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Following the film, at 9:00 p.m., The Lucky Banisters return to The Avalon stage for their annual live shadow cast performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

This one-night-only event marks the 50th anniversary of the film's release and promises the full Rocky Horror experience: costumes, call-backs, and outrageous fun. Audience participation prop bags-filled with glow sticks, rubber gloves, and noisemakers-will be available at the door for just $5, with proceeds supporting The Lucky Banisters' mission of creating inclusive, community-driven theatre in Marysville.

Tickets for the event are priced as follows: Strange Journey documentary only tickets are $15, while Rocky Horror shadowcast only tickets are $20. With the purchase of a shadowcast ticket, you’ll receive a coupon for $5 off your documentary ticket. Prop bags will be available for $5 at the show, with proceeds supporting The Lucky Banisters.

The event will take place on Friday, October 31, 2025, at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 E. 5th St., Marysville, OH. Strange Journey will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the shadowcast at 9:00 p.m. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime Halloween celebration—dress up, shout along, and be part of the tradition that has thrilled audiences for half a century!

The cast of The Lucky Banisters 50th Anniversary Celebration Shadowcast includes Elizabeth Creek as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Caraline Griffith as Janet Weiss, Adam Meyers as Brad Majors, Sarah Joy as Riff Raff and Director, Tracy Moseley as Magenta, Angie Piras-Kolopajlo as Columbia, Pennie Brechbiel as Dr. Everett V. Scott, Miriam West as Rocky Horror, Chet Reams as Eddie, Chris Cannizzaro as The Criminologist, Zoe Long as Trixie the Usherette and Transylvanian, Adelaide Darke as Betty Munroe and Director, Bill Kruse as Ralph Hapschatt and Transylvanian, Leslie Cooper as Transylvanian, Liz Erickson as Transylvanian, and Rebecca Wilden as Transylvanian.