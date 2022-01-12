THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! To Parody Classic 'Golden Girls' Moments With Puppetry at The Lincoln Theatre

That Golden Girls Show! is a brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments with puppets. Audiences will enjoy an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of a quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf to Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth to Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will fondly remember these four girls from Miami and first-timers will be joyfully introduced to the brilliance of the beloved television series.

CAPA presents That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Friday, February 11, at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, February 12, at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $41 and $51 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose with swing support from Nate Rocke.

Direction by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, and puppets by Rockefeller Productions. David Goldstein (set and lighting design), Nate Edmondson (sound design), Jessica Marie Lorence (puppet supervisor), Mason Huse (production supervisor), Owen O'Brien Smith (production stage manager), Alicia Donzé (assistant stage manager), Chris Goodwin (marketing director), Krista Robbins (associate general manager). General management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, brand management by Super Awesome Friends, exclusive tour direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, and Tracey McFarland. Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt. Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

www.ThatGoldenGirlsShow.com