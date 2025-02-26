R&B Singer Chrisette Michele To Perform At LIGHTS OF THE LINCOLN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Theatre Association will host Grammy Award-winning recording artist Chrisette Michele on Thursday, April 3, at 8 pm.

Michele is most known for her wedding anthem, “A Couple of Forevers” and hit Rick Ross collaboration hip hop tune, “Aston Martin Music.” More recently, she has released two albums, Milestone (2016) and Out of Control (2017), as well as the single “Wait”(2020). “Home” is her first music release in four years.

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469- 0939.

Michele has been touring since 2007 and continues to do so today. She's toured with India.Arie, Maxwell, Raheem Devaughn, Solange Knowles, Keyshia Cole, and Common. She has shared the stage with Patti LaBelle, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, John Legend, Tye Tribbet, Jonathan McReynolds, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Boney James, Trap Jazz, George Benson, and more. Additionally, she has recorded with John Legend, Anthony Hamilton, Musiq Soulchild, Jay Z, Kierra Sheard, T.D. Jakes, and Tyler Perry, among others.

“In the tradition of incomparable vocalists and performers, the Lincoln Theatre welcomes Chrisette Michele, joining the likes of Etta James, Denyse Graves, Maysa, and Leela James,” Lincoln Theatre Associate Director Gamal Brown said. “The halls of the historic Lincoln Theatre permeate with the feminine divine, saturating the community with a needed refrain to serve as a curative balm for the masses.”

Local vocal group Ladies of the Lincoln will be the evening's opening act.

The Lincoln Theatre Association is hosting Chrisette Michelle in conjunction with its annual Lights of the Lincoln Celebration. Tickets for Lights of the Lincoln, which begins at 6:30 pm, include an hors d'oeuvres buffet plus complimentary wine, beer, and cocktails in the Ballroom, and prime seating in the Lincoln Loge for Chrisette Michelle.

Tickets start at $175 and are available by contacting Emily Kilroy at ekilroy@capa.com or 614-719-6610.

