Photos: First look at The Puppet Queers HOT MESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puppet Queers return to Club Diversity with naughty, queer lyrics to showtunes and pop songs.

Cast: Ross Shirley, Don Knoblauch, Beth Kattelman, Stewart Bender, Denae Sullivan, Dee Shepherd, Stephen Hanna

Performances are 7:30 pm - November 24 - 27, 2024, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH, 614-224-4050. Tickets available at Club Diversity. Tickets must be purchased in person - You can give us a call ahead and we can hold up to 6 tickets for you for up to 24 hours.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments