Photos: First look at The Puppet Queers HOT MESS

Still Puppety, Still Queer, Still Messy!
Puppet Queers return to Club Diversity with naughty, queer lyrics to showtunes and pop songs.
Cast: Ross Shirley, Don Knoblauch, Beth Kattelman, Stewart Bender, Denae Sullivan, Dee Shepherd, Stephen Hanna
Performances are 7:30 pm - November 24 - 27, 2024, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH, 614-224-4050. Tickets available at Club Diversity. Tickets must be purchased in person - You can give us a call ahead and we can hold up to 6 tickets for you for up to 24 hours.
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
