Photos: First look at The Puppet Queers HOT MESS

Still Puppety, Still Queer, Still Messy!

By: Nov. 25, 2024
Puppet Queers return to Club Diversity with naughty, queer lyrics to showtunes and pop songs.

Cast:  Ross Shirley, Don Knoblauch, Beth Kattelman, Stewart Bender, Denae Sullivan, Dee Shepherd, Stephen Hanna

Performances are 7:30 pm - November 24 - 27, 2024, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH, 614-224-4050.  Tickets available at Club Diversity. Tickets must be purchased in person - You can give us a call ahead and we can hold up to 6 tickets for you for up to 24 hours.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

