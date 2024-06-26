Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's PIRATES 2: THE HIDDEN TREASURE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ARRRR! Our favorite rascally pirates are back at work, seeking adventure and treasure on the high seas! But a mighty storm rolls in and the pirates find themselves shipwrecked on a deserted island – or is it? Will the King of the High “C's” have a plan to save the day? Through the course of their musical adventures, they discover that real treasure is something they have plenty of ... friendship and family.

Performances are Friday June 28, 7pm, Saturday June 29, 7pm, & Sunday June 30, 4pm, at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, 712 N. Broad Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/pirates-2

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments