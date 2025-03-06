Photos: First look at Olentangy Orange High School Orangelight Productions presents SWEENEY TODD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

This special School Edition has been masterfully adapted, working directly with Mr. Sondheim to retain the dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. At the show's core is a challenging score of epic proportion with two tasty tour-de-force roles in Sweeney and his comic female accomplice, Mrs. Lovett.

This story of revenge and dark humor is full of catchy and unforgettable music performed by the 45+ actors and pit musicians, and supported with beautiful sets, lights, costumes, and props created by 30+ members of the tech crews. Please support these hard-working and talented students.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler.

Performances run March 6 - 8 at 7pm and March 9 at 2pm at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035, For tickets visit: https://orangelightproductions.ludus.com/index.php

