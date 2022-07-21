Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM

Gently Down the Stream will run from July 21-30, 2022

Jul. 21, 2022  

Beau, a pianist expat living in London, meets Rufus, an eccentric young lawyer, at the dawn of the internet dating revolution. After a life spent recovering from the disappointment and hurt of loving men in a world that refused to allow it, Beau is determined to keep his expectations low with Rufus.

But Rufus comes from a new generation of gay men who believe happiness is as much their right as anyone else's, and what Beau assumed would be just another fling grows into one of the most surprising and defining relationships of his life. A remarkably moving, brilliantly funny love story. The play reflects the triumphs and heartbreaks of the entire length of the gay rights movement, celebrating and mourning the ghosts of the men and women who led the way for equality, marriage and the right to dream.

Written by Martin Sherman. Directed by Joe Bishara, the Cast includes: Mark Phillips Schwamberger as Beau; Bobby Lloyd as Rufus; and Akky Oyagi as Harry.

Performances run July 21 - 30, 2022 at Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CRAZY FOR YOU
July 15, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council is proud to present our annual large stage summer musical: Crazy For You. This Tony award winning musical will showcase the efforts of a large cast of talented actors, singers and dancers hailing from the greater Columbus area in a production featuring lavish costumes, big production numbers, a full pit orchestra and of course the high-quality community theatre you expect from a Hilliard Arts Council show. Billed as “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy”, Crazy for You is a romantic comedy musical about a well-to-do young New Yorker, Bobby Child, who is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a theatre owned by the family business. Falling in love with the local postmistress, Bobby decides to produce a show to save the theatre. Performances run July 15, 16, 8:00 pm & July 17, 3:00 pm at Hilliard Darby HS Performing Arts Center, 4200 Leppert Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL
July 14, 2022

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Performances are July 15, 16, 22, & 23 @ 7:30 PM and July 17 and 24 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 4308. Tickets https://www.worthingtoncommunitytheatre.com/
Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL
July 13, 2022

Firebringer is an original story that follows a tribe of prehistoric humans as they struggle to survive the stone age. The musical is set in the prehistoric era of mankind and deals with the ramifications of new inventions. At the dawn of humanity, one tribe of cave-people survived the many trials of prehistoric life under the wise leadership of Jemilla, The Peacemaker. Check out photos!
Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's WAITING FOR WAITING FOR GODOT
July 13, 2022

Two hapless understudies occupy their time backstage, trying to understand art, life, theatre and their precarious existence within it. Described as 'delectable' by The New York Times and 'gleefully absurd' by Time Out New York, this hilariously witty comedy ponders Beckett, showbiz and just what on earth it's all about. It turns out, the only people who truly understand Beckett's Waiting For Godot are the understudies. Check out photos of the production. Written by Dave Hanson, Directed by Donovan Johnson, the Cast: Matt Hermiz as ESTER; Michael Herring as VAL and Anita McFarren as LAURA. Stage Manager is Lauren Wong. Sound design by Jesse Charles and Light design by Kurt Mueller. Waiting for Waiting For Godot performances run May 5 thru May 22, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/