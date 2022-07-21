Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM

Beau, a pianist expat living in London, meets Rufus, an eccentric young lawyer, at the dawn of the internet dating revolution. After a life spent recovering from the disappointment and hurt of loving men in a world that refused to allow it, Beau is determined to keep his expectations low with Rufus.

But Rufus comes from a new generation of gay men who believe happiness is as much their right as anyone else's, and what Beau assumed would be just another fling grows into one of the most surprising and defining relationships of his life. A remarkably moving, brilliantly funny love story. The play reflects the triumphs and heartbreaks of the entire length of the gay rights movement, celebrating and mourning the ghosts of the men and women who led the way for equality, marriage and the right to dream.

Written by Martin Sherman. Directed by Joe Bishara, the Cast includes: Mark Phillips Schwamberger as Beau; Bobby Lloyd as Rufus; and Akky Oyagi as Harry.

Performances run July 21 - 30, 2022 at Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer