Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR

Based on one of Roald Dahl's most poignantly quirky stories, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR. is a brand new take on this "masterpeach" of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of laughs along the way. You don't want to miss this family-fun adventure that celebrates found family and friendship!

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Stage Management - Elsa Westover - SM, Sophia Nelson - ASM,

Scenic - Theo Gee - Fly Captain, Addison Hertzfeld - Deck Captain, Parker Williams, Rina Tano, Evelina O'Neill, Bella Turi, Gloria Griffin, Sandy Yacoub, Alex Guldan, Arissa Kukreja LX - Cora Hunter - Board Op,Shaena Kouw - Spots, Sophia Garcia - Spots, Benji Hoekstra - Deck Elec /scenic swing, Natalie Yacoub - Deck Elec /scenic swing, Sound - Zach Quigg - A1, Payton Peve - Qlab/ Tracks, Carter Gunnoe - A2 /scenic swing, Costumes - Izzy Westfall - Coordinator, Katie Perrault, Elisabeth Black, Kenzie Flowers, Props - Mila Zamora, CiCi Gilbert, Noah Carr (Class)

Roald Cast: LADAHLORD - Lily Dramble, JAMES - Erica Raju, GRASSHOPPER - Shaena Khouw, LADYBUG - Bella Ahlum, SPIDER - Charlotte Ware, CENTIPEDE - Owen Wise, EARTHWORM - Paressa Akbar, SPIKER - Alyssa Andresen, SPONGE - Amelia Lambert, MATRON NURSE - Sandhya Kumar, MR. TROTTER & MRS. TROTTER - Owen Wise & Shaena Khouw, BILLY BOBBY COP - Bennett Zamora, BOBBY BOBBY COP - Lily Dramble, KARL KREATOR, PASSING MAN, CHRIS CRYERMOUTH, RIDGLEY RAPSCALION, BUZZ - Bennett Zamora,

Dahl Cast: LADAHLORD - Lily Dramble, JAMES - Erica Raju, GRASSHOPPER - Elizabeth Olms, LADYBUG - Sophie Ordonio, SPIDER - Riley McClain, CENTIPEDE - Mark Asch, EARTHWORM - Sophia Junga, SPIKER - Dillon Crabtree, SPONGE - Janessa Sahoo, MATRON NURSE - Roma Chitale, MR. TROTTER & MRS. TROTTER - Owen Wise & Shaena Khouw, BILLY BOBBY COP - Bennett Zamora, BOBBY BOBBY COP - Lily Dramble, KARL KREATOR, PASSING MAN, CHRIS CRYERMOUTH, RIDGLEY RAPSCALION, BUZZ - Bennett Zamora. YOUTH ENSEMBLE - Anna Kate Kagy, Quinn Bailey, Mia Chignolli, Lydia Chignolli, Sanjana Suresh Kumar, Will Dramble, Helena May, Leya Bright, Izzy Frank

Performances run Nov. 21 - 23, @ 7pm and Nov. 23 @ 1pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016. For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://cur8.com/2546/project/126182

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments