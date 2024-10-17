Photos: First look at Curtain Players' LAURA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Detective Mark McPherson is brought in to investigate the murder of Laura Hunt. When it's revealed that another woman might have been the intended victim, McPherson must determine the actual target while identifying the murderer as well as their motive. Each person in Laura's circle — including her fiancé, the housekeeper, fellow building residents, and her eccentric friend — seems suspect when their secrets are uncovered. With all the surprising twists and turns, can McPherson figure out whodunnit before the killer strikes again?

Written by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, Directed by Bethany Schoeff, Produced by Michael Fusco. Cast: Angelo Antonio (Olsen), Andrew Clemons (Mark McPherson), Jamie Clemons (A Girl), Peyton Drake (Shelby Carpenter), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Mrs. Dorgan), David Hohl (Waldo Lydecker), Cam Roteck (Danny Dorgan), & Anna Soppelsa (Bessie Clary) Understudies: Sharifa Andrews (for Bessie and Mrs. Dorgan); Angelo Antonio (for Danny); Grace Beikirch (for A Girl); Brian N. Henry (for Waldo); Kyle Smith (for Mark and Shelby)

Performances run Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, Nov. 1, & 2, 2024 at 8:00PM, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2024 at 2:00PM at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

