Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FROM WHITE PLAINS

Evolution Theatre Company announces the opening of its Inaugural Season at the Abbey Theater of Dublin with the AREA PREMIERE of the critically acclaimed play FROM WHITE PLAINS, written by Michael Perlman and directed by Joe Bishara, Theater Supervisor at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. The play focuses on the effects of childhood bullying as the adults who once endured and caused it, confront the past. In an emotional Academy Awards acceptance speech, Dennis publicly denounces Ethan, the high school bully who he believes pushed his gay best friend to suicide, and who, fifteen years later, inspired the screenplay that garnered the Oscar. As the speech escalates from internationally televised to viral, a now more mature Ethan must confront what he did as a teenager. Thrust into the court of public opinion, their closest relationships begin to unravel. When old actions have unforgivable consequences, how can the world be expected to move forward, and does anyone ever outgrow who they were in high school?

FROM WHITE PLAINS, features Monty Almoro as Dennis, James Harper as Ethan, Ben Hartwig as John, and Jarrod Turnbull as Gregory.

Preview on May 13th and performances from May 14th thru the 22nd 2021 16th at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Patrons wishing to view the production from the comfort of their home may live-stream the performances on May 14 @8PM, May 16 @2PM, and May 22 @8PM. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on the Evolution Theatre Company website http://evolutiontheatre.org/ and are limited due to the 25% capacity restriction. Face masks and social distancing is required.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer