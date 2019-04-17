Photo Coverage: First Look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's JAKE'S WOMEN
Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction that with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females.
Cast: Bruce Jacklin, Megan Evans, Kathy Strum. Cate Blair-Wilhelm, Abigail Tayse, Jennifer Walters, Karly Jacklin and Megan Campbell. Directed by Susan Moreland.
Performances are April 5th thru April 27th at The Alcove Restaurant, 116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com
Check out a first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Related Articles View More Columbus Stories Shows
From This Author Jerri Shafer
Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, (read more...)
Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's IT'S ONLY A PLAY
Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s TEN TINY DANCES
Photo Coverage: First Look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's JAKE'S WOMEN
Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's WINNIE THE POOH
Photo Coverage: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre Dept.'s SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Jr.
Photo Coverage: First look at TETELESTAI in Columbus