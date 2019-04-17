Photo Coverage: First Look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's JAKE'S WOMEN

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction that with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females.

Cast: Bruce Jacklin, Megan Evans, Kathy Strum. Cate Blair-Wilhelm, Abigail Tayse, Jennifer Walters, Karly Jacklin and Megan Campbell. Directed by Susan Moreland.

Performances are April 5th thru April 27th at The Alcove Restaurant, 116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com



Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





