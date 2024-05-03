Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre's SEUSSICAL JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Albany Middle School Theatre Department presents Seussical Jr., based on the works of Dr. Seuss, as its spring musical. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage as Seussical Jr. weaves a story of friendship, loyalty, and love. Despite all odds, Horton and Gertrude band together to save the Whos, free Horton, and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool. Seussical Jr. teaches the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

From Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), Directed and Choreographed by Melissa Gould, Musical Direction by Sean Hooper. Cast: Horton the Elephant: Eliot James, Cat in the Hat: Ava Coleman, Jojo: Reese Juday & Rowan Sittler (double cast), Gertrude McFuzz: Olivia Fuller & Eve Limpach (double cast), Mayzie La Bird: Meredith Zeallear, Mr. Mayor: Craig West, Mrs. Mayor: Gia Ellenberg, Sour Kangaroo: Emma Bader, Bird Girl: Juliet Erlenbach, Noelle Griffith, Kayla Haynes, Aeva Joyner, Wickerhsam Brothers: Aidan Ellison, Tatum Holmes, Jackson Stukus, Yertle the Turtle: Lila Griveas, Young Kangaroo: Estelle Woolford, Vlad Vladikoff: Madison Waltman, Thing 1 & 2: Nadia Heiing, Pippa Heiing, Featured Dancer/Dance Captain: Madeline Bowser, Hope Rooney, Harlow Sittler, Alice Zusman, Jungle Animals/Fish/Courtroom Attendants: MaKenzie Appiah, Autumn Bampton, Addison Jones, Paisley Kehres, Ryen Lacy, Marie Leray, Juliette Linscott, Royale Lyles, Sophia Means, Myles Patton, Maggie Sharrock, Whos/Hunters/Circus Folks: Lucas Adkins-Schall, Ava Bame, Michael Cao, Anne Farrell, Avaleen Foster, Beatrice Galaise, Jaxon Hamilton, Brooklyn Miller, Samantha Pietro, Charlotte Proudfoot, Harper Rosebaugh, Shae Stahr, Lauren Via.

New Albany Middle School Theatre presents Seussical Jr. to be performed May 3-5, 2024 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets at CAPA: www.cbusarts.com Show times will be: Friday, May 3, 2024 - 7pm, Saturday, May 4, 2024 12pm, 2:30pm and 6pm and Sunday, May 5, 2024 11am and 2pm.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Play Broadway Games