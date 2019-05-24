Original Productions Theatre Presents SHAKESPEARE'S BLOODY DEED

Intrigue abounds in the comedy-fantasy Shakespeare's Bloody Deed, a world premiere, by Johnrick Hole. Based on an historical incident, the play imagines events involving Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth, and the Earl of Essex, among others, as Shakespeare and his players attempt to save their theatre. This production will be staged June 6 - 15, at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.



Directed by Donovan Johnson, the cast (alphabetically) includes Catherine Cryan (Earl of Southampton), Janetta Davis* (Queen Elizabeth 1), Bill Hafner (Earl of Essex), Ryan Heitkamp(The Steward), Stefan Langer (Shakespeare), Clara Livingston (The Page), Rick Napoli (Richard Burbage), Penny Napoli (Thomas), Zak Bainazarov (Phillips), and Ella Palardi (Andrews).



Showtimes and dates for Shakespeare's Bloody Deed are 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6; 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7; 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9; and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13; 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14; and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Tickets are $25 and for students, seniors and the matinee, $20. To reserve tickets, please call 614-943-1776. For more information about Original Productions Theatre, go to www.optheater.com.



Original Productions Theatre was established to provide a platform for playwrights with new scripts. We strive to achieve quality productions in order to give credence to the new works and to provide original thought and experience to our audiences.





