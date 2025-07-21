Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin to Perform at McCoy Center This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McCoy Center for the Arts will host unforgettable evening with platinum-selling singer-songwriter Marc Cohn and GRAMMY-winning musician Shawn Colvin, performing together onstage with backing musicians and sharing their songs and stories, on Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 pm.

Marc Cohn is a GRAMMY Best New Artist winner who has solidified his reputation as one of his generation's most compelling and admired singer-songwriters. In her nearly 30-year career as a solo recording artist, Shawn Colvin has won three GRAMMY awards, released twelve albums, and written a critically-acclaimed memoir.

After winning a GRAMMY for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

In 2019, Marc released a collaborative record with gospel legends Blind Boys of Alabama titled Work To Do, which was released on BMG. Work to Do is comprised of three studio tracks plus seven intimate live performances recorded at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT, during a taping of the PBS series The Kate. Original plans were to release an EP containing the studio tracks, but the excitement and magic captured during the taping inspired the decision to create this unique hybrid album.

Marc continues to do what he does best: infuse American music with both a fresh perspective and a reverence for its deep roots.

Shawn Colvin stopped the industry in its tracks with her arresting 1989 debut, Steady On. The following spring, Colvin took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, establishing herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre. In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has won three GRAMMY Awards, released 13 superlative albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir, maintained a non-stop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless television and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures and created a remarkable canon of work. Colvin was recognized for her career accomplishments when she was honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association.

Her inspiring and candid memoir, Diamond In The Rough, was published by Harper Collins in 2012. Diamond In The Rough looks back over Colvin's rich lifetime of highs and lows with stunning insight and candor. Through its pages we witness the story of a woman honing her artistry, finding her voice, and making herself whole.

Over the course of three decades, Shawn Colvin has established herself as a captivating performer and a revered storyteller, well-deserving of the commendation of her peers and the devoted audiences who have been inspired by her artistry. And as she enters her third decade as a songwriter and performer, she continues to reaffirm her status as a vital voice in music.