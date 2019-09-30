Magician/Comedian Justin Willman Comes to The Davidson

Magician/comedian and Critics' Choice nominee Justin Willman has cemented himself as one of today's most prolific entertainers with his Netflix magic series, "Magic for Humans with Justin Willman," that quickly became one of the outlet's most-streamed shows. Incorporating a disarming demeanor into street magic and mind-boggling social experiments, he has made multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Ellen," and "Conan."

CAPA presents Justin Willman at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Friday, November 8, at 8 pm. Tickets are $36.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

In 2018, Willman premiered his six-episode magic series on Netflix entitled "Magic for Humans with Justin Willman." In the series, Willman brings his skills as a magician to the strange and misunderstood subcultures of America, while incorporating his disarming demeanor into street magic and social experiments that boggle the mind. Upon premiering, the show instantly became one of the most streamed shows on Netflix with clips from the show garnering over 150 million views to date across social media, even sparking a viral meme. Indiewire called Willman the "perfect magician/hybrid prototype with incredible comedic timing," and Rotten Tomatoes currently has the show listed at an 88% audience approval.

Soon after the premiere, "Magic for Humans" was picked up for a second season which is currently in production.

Willman currently has a residency aptly called "The Magic Show" at the historic and swanky Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. "The Magic Show" is an intimate performance in a hidden, unmarked theater inside the hotel. Upon announcing the show, all shows sold out almost immediately, attracting many of Hollywood's most well-known names.

The L.A. Times exclaimed that Willman is, "A new breed of magician who's making magic cool again for grown-ups." Playboy Magazine dubbed him, "The freshest and funniest magician working today," and Time Out hailed that his show, "Has to be seen to be disbelieved."

Prior to "Magic for Humans," Willman was known for his multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Ellen," and "Conan." He also performed live at the White House for the Obama Family as well. His debut comedy/magic special "Sleight of Mouth" premiered on Comedy Central in 2015 to rave reviews.

Willman is also a consultant and writer for film/television productions like "America's Got Talent," "The Goldbergs," and Disney's upcoming feature film, Magic Camp.

He was born in St. Louis, lives in Los Angeles, and does not own a rabbit.





