MadLab Presents the World Premiere of Kyle A. Smith's THE PART OF ME

MadLab presents the world premire of Kyle A. Smith's comical expressionist tale of a pansexual bipolar woman on the search for a new partner while dealing with her budding mental illness.

Showtimes:

8 p.m. Thursday Mar. 5 through Saturday Mar. 7, 8 p.m. Mar. 13-14 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21

Tickets:

$18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members

Showtimes: 8 PM

Synopsis:

A pansexual bipolar woman breaks up with her girlfriend, embarking on a search for a new partner, a search made more difficult by her budding mental illness. This expressionist tale is a comic exploration of mental illness and sexuality through the lens of a woman who, while looking for the perfect partner, finds herself.



CAST

Diana: Colleen Kochensparger

Leslie: Yanni Clemmons

Janet: Lexi Gellegani

Bertha, etc.: Porter Hiskey

Chad, etc.: Justin Varney

Swan, etc.: Katie Palcsak

Taco, etc.: Jessica Gibson



Director:

Laura Spires

Assistant Director: Colleen Dunne

Set/Lighting Design: Brendan Michna

Soud/Video Design: Shane Stefanchik

Technical Direction: Ryan Harrison



Production History:

World Premiere



Playwright Bio:

Kyle A Smith's plays have been produced or workshopped at The Queen's Theater, The Goldberg Theater, The Tarragon Theatre, The New Thrills Theater Fest, The Secret Theater, The Emerging Artists Theatre, The Equity Library Theatre, and The Bad Theater Fest. His plays include The Part of Me (Princess Grace Award Finalist), Whiteout (Shakespeare's New Contemporaries Semi-Finalist), Blinded (Goldberg Play Prize Finalist), Miss Conduct (1st place New Thrills Theater Fest), Miss Direction (Queen's Theater), Don (Winner at Equity Library Theatre Fall Festival, Finalist Act One: One Act Festival), Squashy (selected for Best of Night, Bad Theatre Fest), Unstuck in Time, Princess Jazzberry's Wild Ride, and Frisky. He was recently a finalist for the Princess Grace Award, The Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild Residency, and a semifinalist for Shakespeare's New Contemporaries. His short play, Don, was published in 2018 as part of the Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Anthology. He holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU where he was a recipient of the TSOA fellowship. Kyle is also an outspoken proponent of mental health awareness, as a writer who suffers from both Bipolar and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders. Kyleanthonysmith.com

MADLAB THEATRE, 227 N. 3RD ST.

Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net





