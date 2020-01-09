MadLab Presents the World Premiere of Kyle A. Smith's THE PART OF ME
MadLab presents the world premire of Kyle A. Smith's comical expressionist tale of a pansexual bipolar woman on the search for a new partner while dealing with her budding mental illness.
Showtimes:
8 p.m. Thursday Mar. 5 through Saturday Mar. 7, 8 p.m. Mar. 13-14 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21
Tickets:
$18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members
"The Part of Me" - Fridays and Saturdays Mar 6 -- Mar 21 with a special preview on Thursday Mar. 5.
Showtimes: 8 PM
Synopsis:
A pansexual bipolar woman breaks up with her girlfriend, embarking on a search for a new partner, a search made more difficult by her budding mental illness. This expressionist tale is a comic exploration of mental illness and sexuality through the lens of a woman who, while looking for the perfect partner, finds herself.
CAST
Diana: Colleen Kochensparger
Leslie: Yanni Clemmons
Janet: Lexi Gellegani
Bertha, etc.: Porter Hiskey
Chad, etc.: Justin Varney
Swan, etc.: Katie Palcsak
Taco, etc.: Jessica Gibson
Director:
Laura Spires
Assistant Director: Colleen Dunne
Set/Lighting Design: Brendan Michna
Soud/Video Design: Shane Stefanchik
Technical Direction: Ryan Harrison
Production History:
World Premiere
Playwright Bio:
Kyle A Smith's plays have been produced or workshopped at The Queen's Theater, The Goldberg Theater, The Tarragon Theatre, The New Thrills Theater Fest, The Secret Theater, The Emerging Artists Theatre, The Equity Library Theatre, and The Bad Theater Fest. His plays include The Part of Me (Princess Grace Award Finalist), Whiteout (Shakespeare's New Contemporaries Semi-Finalist), Blinded (Goldberg Play Prize Finalist), Miss Conduct (1st place New Thrills Theater Fest), Miss Direction (Queen's Theater), Don (Winner at Equity Library Theatre Fall Festival, Finalist Act One: One Act Festival), Squashy (selected for Best of Night, Bad Theatre Fest), Unstuck in Time, Princess Jazzberry's Wild Ride, and Frisky. He was recently a finalist for the Princess Grace Award, The Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild Residency, and a semifinalist for Shakespeare's New Contemporaries. His short play, Don, was published in 2018 as part of the Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Anthology. He holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU where he was a recipient of the TSOA fellowship. Kyle is also an outspoken proponent of mental health awareness, as a writer who suffers from both Bipolar and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders. Kyleanthonysmith.com
MADLAB THEATRE, 227 N. 3RD ST.
Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net