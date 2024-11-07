Jazz On The Mezz Will Bring An Intimate Evening Of Jazz To The Lincoln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lincoln Theatre Association will present Jazz on the Mezz, an intimate evening of jazz on the theatre's Mezzanine level above the Cardinal Health Ballroom on Sunday, December 15.

A combo helmed by trumpeter Miles Franklin Smith will offer two hour-long sets of distinctive jazz, full of songs that evoke the spirit and the roots of the genre, one at 5:30 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Smith will be joined by notable members of the Columbus jazz scene, including bassist George DeLancey, drummer Cedric Easton, and pianist Theron Brown.

The title of the show is “Joy,” in keeping with the holiday season.

Tickets for either set are $30 for general admission seating; $40 for table seating (price includes one specialty cocktail); or $20 for standing room; and can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Colorado native Miles Franklin Smith has made his mark citywide since stepping onto the Columbus jazz scene in 2018. Having performed with the likes of Columbus' most prestigious jazz musicians and bands including the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, as well as nationally-recognized performers such as Darius Rucker and Levi Kreis, Smith has a uniquely diverse ear that lends his sound to many genres of music even outside of jazz. Smith released his debut record titled Green Street in the summer of 2023.

“A notable aspect of jazz is its ability to continuously reinvent itself. Yet, as society and greater civilization continue to evolve, my admiration grows for what has been rather than what will be. I discover that there is value in stepping back to respect the foundations that guided jazz music to becoming its modern-day self,” Smith said. “I present to you ‘Joy': songs that evoke the spirit and the soul of the roots of jazz. Join me as I share this compilation of emotionally moving pieces with world class musicians at my side.”

