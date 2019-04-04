HELLO, DOLLY! To Play The Ohio Theatre

The producers of HELLO, DOLLY!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, CAPA, and PNC Broadway in Columbus present the Columbus debut of the National Tour starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) May 7-12.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 7, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 pm

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 pm

Friday, May 10, 8 pm

Saturday, May 11, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, May 12, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in HELLO, DOLLY! - the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre 12 times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production will end its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

For more information, visit www.hellodollyonbroadway.com





