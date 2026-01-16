GREASE and ENCANTO Sing-Alongs To Screen For Free In February At McCoy Center

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The McCoy Center will host free screenings of Grease and Encanto Sing-Along in February. Grease will be screened at 7:30 pm Saturday, February 21 and Encanto Sing-Along at 1 pm Sunday, February 22 at the McCoy Center for the Arts. Both screenings are free and open to the public; no ticket required.

The screenings will utilize the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

Grease

Originally released in 1978 - Rated PG

Runtime 110 minutes

Directed by Randal Kleiser

Starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and many more!

Get ready to hand-jive your way back to Rydell High! Grease is the electrifying, feel-good musical that defined a generation and remains one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows leather-clad cool guy Danny Zuko and sweet-but-spunky Sandy Olsson as they navigate young love, social cliques, and teenage rebellion after a whirlwind summer romance. Packed with unforgettable songs like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin',” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “You're the One That I Want,” Grease delivers nonstop energy, iconic performances, and irresistible nostalgia.

Encanto Sing-Along!

Featuring the Mershad Digital Experience!

Rated PG

Runtime 102 minutes

Sing, clap, and celebrate the magic of family with Encanto Sing-Along, an interactive version of Disney's vibrant, Academy Award–winning animated film.

Set in the colorful mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the story of the extraordinary Madrigal family, whose members are blessed with unique magical gifts—all except Mirabel. When the magic that protects their beloved home begins to fade, Mirabel may be the only one who can save it. This special sing-along presentation invites audiences of all ages to join in on the fun, with on-screen lyrics to favorite songs like “We Don't Talk About Bruno,” “Surface Pressure,” and “The Family Madrigal.”