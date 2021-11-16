FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes To The Palace in December

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus are proud to present the Columbus engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) December 14-19 as part of the 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season.

Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The cast features Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye joined by Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, SJ Mendelson as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Solomon Reynolds as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka, and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Nick Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Morgan Cohen, David Scott Curtis, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Ansley Grace Hamilton, Jenna Harwood, Jonathan Hashmonay, Elliot Lazar, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Max O'Connell, Honza Pelichovsky, Carly Post, Lauren Blair Smith, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Brooke Wetterhahn, and Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.