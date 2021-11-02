David Sedaris Will Appear Live At The Palace Theatre In December

CAPA and WCBE present An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Palace Theatre on Thursday, December 2, following the release of his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery. This is a unique opportunity to see the bestselling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

CAPA presents An Evening with David Sedaris at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, December 2, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $54-$64 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times, "You must read The Best of Me. It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

