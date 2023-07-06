Columbus Symphony Welcomes Dr. Stephen Caracciolo As New Chorus Director

The Columbus Symphony has named Dr. Stephen Caracciolo as its new Chorus Director. Dr. Caracciolo is a conductor recognized for his passionate artistry and creative leadership in interpreting an expansive range of the choral repertoire.

As Chorus Director, Caracciolo will prepare the CSO Chorus for appearances in the Masterworks concert series and conduct community performances of the CSO Chamber Choir. Caracciolo’s debut with the Columbus Symphony Chorus will come in September for the first Masterworks concert of the 2023-24 season, which features Holst’s “The Planets.”

“Stephen is an amazing musician and conductor. His vitality, imagination and experience are impressive. I am very much looking forward to our musical collaboration and to the bright future of our beloved CSO Chorus under his leadership,” Columbus Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rossen Milanov said.

Caracciolo joins the Columbus Symphony from his post as Artistic Director of the Lancaster Chorale, which he has led since 2015 and helped establish as a vital force in choral music. He also served as Associate Professor and Chair of Voice and Choral Area at the University of Maryland-Baltimore since 2009. Caracciolo is also an accomplished vocal performer and published composer.

Caracciolo has also led choirs at the Washington National Cathedral (2011-2022), the Maryland Choral Society (2014-15) and with the BelCanto Singers in Columbus (1994-98). His teaching background includes posts at Roberts Wesleyan College, Ohio University School of Music, and Denison University.

"The CSO Chorus is an esteemed part of the performing arts community in Central Ohio, and I am delighted to be working creatively with Rossen Milanov and Stuart Chafetz, the orchestra, and the entire CSO family to bring truly compelling performances to the Ohio Theatre and the community,” Caracciolo said.

Previous CSO Chorus Director Ronald J. Jenkins retired following the 2022-23 season, after 41 years leading the chorus.

