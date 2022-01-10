Classic Albums Live To Perform Creedence Clearwater Revival's CHRONICLE, VOL. 1 at The Lincoln

Certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle, Vol. 1 (1976) is a compilation that includes all the super group's charted megahits including "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner," "Proud Mary," and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine." Classic Albums Live performs the album in its entirety, note-for-note and cut-for-cut, celebrating the best-selling album in the legendary American swamp band's catalog.

CAPA presents Classic Albums Live: Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle, Vol. 1 at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Saturday, February 5, at 8 pm. Tickets are $27 and $32 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Critically acclaimed cover experts, Classic Albums Live, is a concert series based in Toronto, Ontario, in which musicians perform classic albums in their entirety track by track. The series was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician who had previously produced a series of boutique cabaret shows as well as composed music for television and film.

The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album. They have performed with orchestras, sitarists, choirs, and schools. The shows are treated like recitals with the album being performed in its entirety followed by a "greatest hits" set of the featured artist.

www.ClassicAlbumsLive.com