CAPA Welcomes MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE to the Lincoln Theatre

CAPA and GFOUR Productions will present the national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’, docking at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) for four performances only, May 8–10, 2026.

Tickets start at $37 and go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 am. Purchase tickets at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

A sequel to the international hit phenomenon Menopause The Musical, this brand-new production reunites four fan-favorite characters five years after their unforgettable department store meeting—this time, aboard a cruise ship bound for more laughs, more music, and more “personal summers.” Packed with parodied hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, Menopause The Musical 2 continues the story of female empowerment, friendship, and facing life’s changes with humor and heart.

From mood swings to memory lapses, this laugh-out-loud journey celebrates the power of friendship through the ups, downs, and waves of midlife. With a fresh soundtrack and heartfelt message, the musical offers a hilarious and uplifting experience for anyone navigating life after 40.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg). Based on original characters created by Jeanie Linders, the new book and lyrics are by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes choreography by Jonathan Stahl, scenic design by Sean McClelland, sound design by David Lanza, lighting design by Jean-Yves Tessiere (with assistance by Willow McGuinty), and music direction by Peter Aylin. The tour is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando and went on to become the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, with over 17 million fans worldwide in 500+ cities and 9 languages. The sequel continues that legacy with a fresh twist and plenty of sparkle.

