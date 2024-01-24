CAPA Welcomes Comedian Tom Papa to the Davidson Theatre in April

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

Papa brings his 2024 Good Stuff Tour, featuring all new material, to the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, April 25.

Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, January 26, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Papa has had five highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, What A Day!, taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Last summer, Papa released his highly anticipated third book, “We're All In This Together… So Make Some Room.” The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity. In 2020, Papa released his second book, “You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” which was the follow-up to “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas.” He is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Papa's highly rated podcast, “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular

daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Papa has starred in many fan-favorite films, including “Paper Spiders” opposite Lily Taylor, “The Informant” opposite Matt Damon, “Analyze That” with Robert DeNiro, and "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto” opposite Paul Giamatti, in which Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside

Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, “Behind the Candelabra,” which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmy Awards.

On TV, Papa hosted the NBC series, “The Marriage Ref,” which ran for two seasons, and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”