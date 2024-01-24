CAPA Welcomes Comedian Tom Papa to the Davidson Theatre in April

The performance is on Thursday, April 25.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

CAPA Welcomes Comedian Tom Papa to the Davidson Theatre in April

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

Papa brings his 2024 Good Stuff Tour, featuring all new material, to the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, April 25.

Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, January 26, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Papa has had five highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, What A Day!, taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Last summer, Papa released his highly anticipated third book, “We're All In This Together… So Make Some Room.” The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity. In 2020, Papa released his second book, “You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” which was the follow-up to “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas.” He is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Papa's highly rated podcast, “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular

daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Papa has starred in many fan-favorite films, including “Paper Spiders” opposite Lily Taylor, “The Informant” opposite Matt Damon, “Analyze That” with Robert DeNiro, and "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto” opposite Paul Giamatti, in which Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside

Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, “Behind the Candelabra,” which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmy Awards.

On TV, Papa hosted the NBC series, “The Marriage Ref,” which ran for two seasons, and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio to Present THE SKELETON CREW Next Month Photo
The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio to Present THE SKELETON CREW Next Month

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents 'Skeleton Crew,' a play that explores the lives of four auto plant workers during the 2008 recession.

2
Review: THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater of Dublin Photo
Review: THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater of Dublin

Director Joe Bishara uses overhead projections of the actual leaders in the play, allowing the audience to compare the actors on the stage and the Roosevelt and Churchills on newsreels.

3
Interview: Arielle Crosby of THE COLOR PURPLE at The Garden Theatre Photo
Interview: Arielle Crosby of THE COLOR PURPLE at The Garden Theatre

When she was studying vocal performance with an emphasis on operatic singing at Kentucky State University, Arielle Crosby discovered opera was not the only thing she could do well.

4
Actors Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALES Photo
Actors' Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALES

ACTORS’ THEATRE reveals their 2024 summer season, 'Telling Tales,' a celebration of stories that explores myths, legends, and family folklore. The season promises romance, comedy, love, and truth.

More Hot Stories For You

The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio to Present THE SKELETON CREW Next MonthThe Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio to Present THE SKELETON CREW Next Month
Actors' Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALESActors' Theatre Reveals 2024 Summer Season: TELLING TALES
SECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in FebruarySECOND SERVINGS Comes to Ember Women's Theatre in February
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next WeekDublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You