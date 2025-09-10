CAPA Hosts Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo At The Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its internationally beloved troupe of male dancers to Columbus to perform a brilliant combination of skillful pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet favorites like Swan Lake.

CAPA welcomes Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo to the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 7:30 pm.

Founded in New York City in 1974, the company, affectionately known as the Trocks, began by appearing in late-late shows in off-off Broadway lofts for small audiences who appreciated the iconoclastic humor of it all. In the over 50 years since then, the company has grown to achieve great appeal among more mainstream audiences who, each season, flock to theaters throughout the world to see these prima ballerinas perform.