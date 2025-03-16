BalletMet Announces 48th Season of Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under the leadership of new Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer, BalletMet has announced a 48th season featuring eight ballets that have never seen the Columbus Stage. The 2025-2026 season will include Remi Remi Remi, The Nutcracker, Peter Pan, For the Love of Dance!, and La Bohème.

Kicking off the season will be Remi Remi Remi, featuring three ballets from Wörtmeyer that will make their Columbus premieres. Miroirs and Concerto Mondrian are dynamic and thought-provoking, having played to great acclaim around the world. Rite of Spring, a world premiere, will mix Stravinsky with street art by Columbus’s own Lance Johnson. Remi Remi Remi will be at the Davidson Theatre Oct. 17-25, 2025.

Upholding the tradition, The Nutcracker will round out the year from Dec. 11-28, 2025 at the Ohio Theatre. The Central Ohio favorite will feature the full company and academy students of all ages as they follow Clara on her enchanting journey through the Land of Snow and the Courts of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Peter Pan will follow at the Ohio Theatre Valentine’s Day weekend from Feb. 13-15, 2026. Choreographed by Trey McIntyre, PETER PAN will feature stunning sets and costumes by Emma Bailey, known for her work on Broadway’s “Six,” blending punk energy and glam style to create a Neverland unlike any other. With daring choreography and a rebellious edge, the adventurous take on the classic tale demands audiences embrace their inner child, believe in magic, and never grow up.

The bold new triple-bill For the Love of Dance! takes the Davidson Theatre stage next from March 20-28, 2026. A work by local choreographer and BalletMet Company Dancer Leiland Charles will collide with Juanjo Arquez’s fiery creation, Ignite, and Alexei Ratmansky’s lyrical and intimate Seven Sonatas. With innovative movement and powerful storytelling, this performance will captivate and inspire.

La Bohème will wrap up the season at the Davidson Theatre May 8-16, 2026. In his first full-length creation as BalletMet’s artistic director, Wörtmeyer reimagines the beloved Puccini opera about art, passion, and poverty in 19th-century Paris. The recreation is relocated to America’s own bohemian heartland: the French Quarter of New Orleans. Mardi Gras comes to Columbus with evocative puppetry and blistering choreography in this story of loss, friendship, and l’amour.

ABOUT BALLETMET

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation’s largest ballet companies. Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 200 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. The company has toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.

BalletMet’s Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,000 students, ages 3 to 80+, each year. Dancers in its Student Division Trainee Programs gain invaluable experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the Company’s professional dancers.

BalletMet’s dance access and education programs serve nearly 25,000 people annually. These programs welcome schools and many other community groups to experience the joy of dance through opportunities, free programming and classes, complimentary tickets and student scholarships. BalletMet offers Discover Dance scholarships each year to talented youth, many from underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Zmuda

