A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Returns To The Palace Theatre Next Month

The producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists have brought together the world's greatest entertainers for the spellbinding and incredible new holiday production, A Magical Cirque Christmas. Audiences will experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the globe accompanied by their favorite holiday music performed live in this festive, fun-for-the-whole-family event.

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, December 10, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This season, acclaimed magician Lucy Darling joins the all-star cast as master of ceremonies. Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." David Copperfield has said, "Lucy Darling is a true original - hilarious and delightful. An exceptional new talent in magic."

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, Darling will take audiences through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by their favorite holiday music performed live.

A Magical Cirque Christmas is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide for more than 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net