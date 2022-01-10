Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Cleveland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University

Best Direction Of A Stream

Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Musical

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Casey Casimir - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University

Best Play

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Streaming Musical

A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse