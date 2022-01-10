Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Cleveland Awards
AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University
Best Direction Of A Stream
Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Editing Of A Stream
Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Musical
AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Casey Casimir - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University
Best Play
TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Streaming Musical
A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater
Best Streaming Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse