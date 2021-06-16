VIDEO: Cleveland Play House Launches LIGHTS UP! Campaign

Cleveland Play House presents the Lights Up! campaign, a $5 Million fundraising initiative to support equity, access, flexibility, safety and innovation. The campaign seeks community support to sustain and enhance the institution's core commitment to producing inspiring theatre and educational programming, while implementing the lessons learned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened social justice awareness.

The campaign will help obtain vital funding that will enable CPH to creatively deliver thought-provoking, necessary and urgent theatrical productions and education programming, while also offering accessibility to diverse audiences throughout Northeast Ohio. Lights Up! will provide CPH the resources for talent acquisition and offer rigorous and robust equity, diversity and inclusion training for staff and board members.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit https://p2p.onecause.com/lightsupcph/home.