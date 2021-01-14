The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 'In Focus' Bonus Episodes On Adella

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced updates to its February broadcast schedule for the In Focus digital concert series with a pair of bonus episodes featuring the music of Schubert, Mozart, and Bach. The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus series is available for current subscribers and donors at no additional charge or for Adella Premium subscribers on the Adella digital streaming app and adella.live.



Sonata & Serenade, In Focus Bonus Episode 1, premieres on Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. with pianist Mitsuko Uchida in recital performing Schubert's Piano Sonata in C major, D.840 (recorded live at London's Wigmore Hall in January 2021) as well as The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst performing Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik [A Small Serenade], K.525 (recorded at Severance Hall in fall 2020).



Mitsuko Uchida has collaborated with The Cleveland Orchestra for more than twenty-five years. Uchida's long connection with the Orchestra began in September 1990, when she performed Schoenberg's Piano Concerto with the Orchestra under Christoph von Dohnányi at the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland. She has released four commercial recordings with the Orchestra of Mozart's Piano Concertos Nos. 9, 18-21, 23-24, and 27. One of these recordings, a 2009 Decca album of the Concertos Nos. 23 and 24, won a Grammy for best instrumental soloist performance with the Orchestra in 2011. For more information about Mitsuko Uchida's history and relationship with The Cleveland Orchestra, read this Stories from the Archives article, The Uchida Connection clevelandorchestra.com/discover/archives/stories/the-uchida-connection/, and listen to the Family Matters episode of the Orchestra's On a Personal Note podcast clevelandorchestra.com/podcast. To learn more about Mitsuko Uchida, visit mitsukouchida.com.



In Recital: Alisa Weilerstein Plays Bach, In Focus Bonus Episode 2, premieres on Thursday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. and features Weilerstein playing Bach's complete cycle of Solo Cello Suites (Nos. 1-6) recorded live at Severance Hall in January 2021.



Before the pandemic and state mandated social distancing guidelines, Weilerstein was scheduled to perform the complete Bach Cello Suites in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Hall in February 2021. Last April, Weilerstein released a recording of the complete Bach Cello Suites on the PentaTone label. For more information about this recording, visit pentatonemusic.com/bach-cello-suites-alisa-weilerstein and smarturl.it/BachCelloSuites. A frequent Cleveland Orchestra collaborator (and former member of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra), Weilerstein has played with the Orchestra more than two dozen times since her 1995 debut, in a range of repertoire from Tchaikovsky and Barber to Shostakovich and Elgar. Weilerstein studied with Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Principal Cello Richard Weiss while enrolled in the Cleveland Institute of Music's Young Artist Program. To learn more about Alisa Weilerstein, visit alisaweilerstein.com.



In addition to the concert performances, each episode of The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus includes behind-the-scenes interviews and features about the music and music making.



In Focus Bonus Episodes 1 and 2 are available to current subscribers and donors at no additional charge or to Adella Premium subscribers. Additional information is included below.



Adella is The Cleveland Orchestra's new digital streaming service. Premiering in October 2020, the Adella app and digital media offering is named after the Orchestra's founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes. Adella is free to download and access, and includes free content from the Orchestra's Archives, On A Personal Note podcast, and other performance highlights. For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/adella/ and adella.live/.



To view premium content, such as the Orchestra's new In Focus concert series, guests will need access to Adella Premium. This service can be purchased for $34.99/month. Adella Premium is also automatically available to all Cleveland Orchestra subscribers (including Members Club, The Circle, and Frequent Fan Card holders) and donors who contribute more than $300 annually. Those interested in purchasing a subscription or membership can contact the Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111, e-mail boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or at clevelandorchestra.com.