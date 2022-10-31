THE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday Season

The Dance Institute at The University of Akron will present The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" and the Akron Symphony on December 22 & 23, 2022 at E.J. Thomas Hall. This local twist on the traditional Nutcracker reflects Akron's history and celebrates the city's cultural diversity.

The production, now in its second year, features stunning sets of Akron landmarks in the 1930s created by community artists and video projections inspired by sights around the world. Dancers with The University of Akron's Dance Institute and Dance Program along with students from ArtSparks will join the stage with Verb's professional dancers for these special holiday performances. Maestro Christopher Wilkins will bring to life Tchaikovsky's magical score as the story unfolds at Stan Hywet, the home of the Seiberling family, on Christmas Eve. This holiday tradition will bring families the joy of The Nutcracker and showcase Akron's many treasures, including the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.



The artistic vision for the production is led by Verb's Producing Artistic Director, Dr. Margaret Carlson, and a team of local choreographers have been engaged to celebrate the rich cultural composition of Akron's community. Young students will have the opportunity to perform side-by-side with professional dancers and musicians alike.



The Akron Nutcracker, presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron, will premiere on December 22 & 23, 2022 at 7:30pm at the E.J. Thomas Hall. Single tickets are $43, $33, $23. Tickets can be purchased through the E.J. Thomas Hall Box Office at 330-972-7570 or online at Ticketmaster.com. E.J. Thomas Hall is located at 198 Hill St, Akron, OH 44325.

About Verb

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," presents bold works and builds community through dance. The company honors the roots of pioneer ballet companies in the Great Lakes region. Today, the company is under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer for Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer. The company strives to commission choreographers that elevate marginalized voices and reflect our times. Building community and offering opportunities to learn through dance are at the core of Verb's mission. Verb aims to bring programs out to the public, meeting people where they live, work, and learn. The company's children's programs explore topics such as arts appreciation, literacy, STEM, and cultural diversity. Verb also offers programs for seniors that emphasize movement to encourage socialization and wellness. The professional company is comprised of dancers from across the nation and globe. In addition to touring regionally, the company has toured internationally in Cuba and Taiwan and has built lasting partnerships that provide opportunities for cultural exchange. Verb Ballets aims to support art that is reflective of our current societal landscape and relevant to our dancers, communities, and dance enthusiasts in Ohio and abroad. More information can be found at www.verbballets.org.

