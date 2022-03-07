Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER Lands At Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the regional premiere of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.

Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician, and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, this wild and crazy play pulls back the curtain on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience when the sky is the limit. You'll have a burning desire to find out what happens next.

Unexpectedly fresh and stamped with Martin's trademark wit, Meteor Shower began at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2016 and premiered on Broadway in 2017. Meteor Shower starred Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Jeremy Shamos, and Amy Schumer, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role. Meteor Shower was met with high praise. Deadline calls it "one of the funniest, and wildest, games of social and sexual one-upsmanship," and Towleroad states, "Martin, a genius comedian himself, whips up a gleeful pastiche of tropes recognizable to fans of his '90s heyday."

Beck Center Artistic Director Scott Spence says: "Steve Martin is not only a "wild and crazy guy" but also a wild and crazy playwright! On the surface of his plays things look normal enough, but he loves nothing more than to mess with both time and space, and on top of that, toss in the wildly improbable. He is always the master of the unexpected, and that's one of the many reasons I love working on his plays. Oh yeah...and he's just flat-out funny too!"

Beck Center's production of Meteor Shower stars Lara Mielcarek* as Corky, Abraham Adams* as Norm, Leilani Barrett* as Gerald, and Leslie Andrews as Laura. (* Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association.) Set design is Cameron Michalak, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, sound design by Angie Hayes, lighting and projection design by Tim Chrisman, and stage management by Jamie Benetto.

This limited engagement of Meteor Shower runs April 1 to May 1, 2022 in the Studio Theater as part of the Professional Theater Season. Buy early and save with promotional code STARS to receive $5 off each adult/senior ticket purchased by March 25. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $10 Smart Seats to $34 each. Group and student discounts are available at 216-521-2540 x10. Tickets are on sale now. Preview performance is Thursday, March 31, 7:30 pm, before press opening night on Friday, April 1, 2022.

For updated information on COVID protocols please visit beckcenter.org.