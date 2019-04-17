SEUSSICAL Comes to Beck Center For The Arts Youth Theater

Beck Center for the Arts is pleased to produce the Youth Theater Production of Seussical in the Mackey Theater May 10 to 19, 2019. This talented cast of 76 Beck Center students reminds us "when you open your mind, oh the thinks you will find lining up to get loose." Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Student Matinee: Thursday, May 16 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets range from $12 for adults and all patrons under the age of 18 are just $10 each. Group discounts are available. Tickets are available at beckcenter.org.

Director Sarah Clare, Beck Center's Associate Director of Theater Education, says "Seussical is a great show for the whole family. With bright colors and charming music, the show is a perfect adaptation of Geisel's creative poetry, and reflection of issues in society. Our students can explore their own feelings and experiences through the show's messages of self-acceptance, friendship, and loyalty ". This production is based on the Works of Dr. Seuss with music & book by Stephen Flaherty. Lyrics & book by Lynn Ahrens and musical direction by Jordan Cooper.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

This production of Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. The 2018-2019 Youth Theater season is presented by the Mort and Iris November Philanthropic Fund.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with special needs, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





