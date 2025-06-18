SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Music Exhibit Now Open at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary exhibit, “SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music," is now open at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The official opening took place on June 14, featuring a special performance by an 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen, honoring 50 years of musical guests and musical sketches on Saturday Night Live.

With over 150 RRHOF Inductees who have appeared on the show, the RRHOF is the only place on the planet where fans can view the 1,900 musical guest performances, including some never-before-seen dress rehearsal footage. More information about the exhibit can be found here.

Additionally, the evening included special activations throughout the Museum including the premiere of the exclusive edit of the critically acclaimed documentary “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson showing in the Foster Theater, with artifact presentations by the Rock Hall Library & Archives and Curatorial Teams, special Saturday Night Live-themed trivia, visitor photo ops, and a jam session with the Rock Hall house band in the Garage featuring songs made famous on SNL.

Fans can plan their visit to see the exhibit by visiting RockHall.com, and as always, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is free to all city of Cleveland residents through the CLE VIP program sponsored by Key Bank.

