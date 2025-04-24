Review: SHUCKED at Conner Palace/Key Bank Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cob County loves its corn. Or, so we are told by the storytellers in SHUCKED, the Tony nominated musical, now on stage at the Connor Palace Theatre, as part of the Key Bank Broadway series.

SHUCKED, with music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book by Robert Horn, opened on Broadway in April of 2023 and ran through January 14, 2024, popping 327 performances.

The Great White Way production garnered generally positive reviews and went on to receive nine Tony nominations.

Reviews tended to praise the show's high energy comedy, acting and the vocal and the choreographic talents of the performers.

Its music was generally noted as good but not stand-out as there are no songs that will inspire audience members to sing their way out of the theatre.

After its opening, the show launched a marketing campaign with country singer Reba McEntire as its spokesperson. Since that superstar is one of the show’s producers, her role as spokesperson makes good sense.

The show was also hailed because cast member Alex Newell became one of the first openly non-binary performers to be nominated for and win a Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

The production starts with a sprightly, foot-stomping opening number, “Corn.”

Two tale-tellers relate the tale of Maizy and Beau, a couple who are planning their wedding, but because of the sudden corn crop dying, a sign of bad luck, the marriage is called off. Maizy leaves, hoping to find a cure for the curse on the corn, and seeking a life away from Cobb County. For some unexplainable reason she winds up in Tampa, gets involved with a scammer, and brings him back to Cobb. Since this is a fantasy the ending is obvious…the corn crop is saved, Maizy and Beau get hitched and her cousin, Lulu, the town distributor of corn moonshine, and the scammer make woopy!

Sound like a fantasy? It is. A delightful fantasy that has laughs galore, lots of corny jokes, and wonderful characters.

The touring show, under the direction of Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby, is an emotional joy. The singing, dancing, acting, comic timing and preposterous storytelling, all work well.

Tyler Joseph Ellis and Maya Lagerstam are endearing as the narrators.

Danielle Wade has a well-trained singing voice and nicely develops the character of Maizy. Her song, “Holy Shit,” had the audience gasping.

Jake Odmark is studly right as her beau, Beau. His version of “OK” was more than okay!

Cecily Dionne Davis, a fill-in for Miki Abraham, who normally plays the over-sexed, Lulu, was “zaftig”-right as Lulu. She has a great flair for comedy. Her “Independently One” was poppin.

Mike Nappi, as Beau’s eccentric brother, delighted the audience with every stage presence. His was a Tony Best Supporting role performance.

The rest of the cast was Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shoppe gourmet popcorn fine!

CAPSULE JUDGMENT: “Holy Shit,” I “Do Believe” that seeing the fun-filled musical farce, SHUCKED, will make you feel more than “OK!” Get away from the stresses of life. GO! LAUGH! ENJOY!

SHUCKED is at the Connor Palace through Sunday, May 11th, 2025. Tickets are currently still available for all performances and can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

