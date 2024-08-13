Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Western Reserve Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CHILDREN OF EDEN brings “The Bible” to life at Western Reserve Playhouse



Roy Berko



CHILDREN OF EDEN, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. He is the creator of such hit shows as WICKED, PIPPEN and GODSPELL. Unlike those shows, EDEN had no Broadway or off-Broadway productions.



In fact, it had very little success until it was realized that it leaned itself to be performed by community, regional and educational theatres as it can be performed with a large or small cast, little or no sets, a small or large musical band, and had the universal themes of family and love.



It is now so successful that the show's publisher, Music Theatre International, reports that it is “one of its top 20 most frequently licensed properties.”



The original cast production of CHILDREN OF EDEN was developed as a Royal Shakespeare Company workshop in the 1990s. Subsequently, it was reworked and edited, with songs and scenes being added and cut. In 1997, a major production was mounted at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.



This revised version, commonly known as the "American version" is what is on stage at Western Reserve Playhouse.

The musical is based on the “Book of Genesis,” with Act I telling the story of Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, while Act II spotlights Noah and the flood.



“The universe is born out of darkness. Father, with the help of the Storytellers, brings the universe and life into existence, including Father's new children, Adam and Eve. It follows the ancient tale of Eve finding. Though her life is seemingly perfect, Eve still hungers for something more: knowledge, adventure, and to see what lies beyond the garden. Eve meets a snake who tempts her with apples from the forbidden tree and the possibilities that would open up for her if she eats it. And, thus, we are taken on an adventure of doom, murder and such heinous things that Father decides that he needs to clear the earth of what has been created by having a flood whip out everything.



He informs Noah of the impending doom, as Noah's family remain the only ones who are untainted by Cain's lineage, and commands him to build an ark for refuge. Noah begs Father to reconsider, but Father leaves him with the command and that the ark must be large enough for both his family and two of every animal!”



The Western Reserve production, under the direction of Braelin Andrzejewski, is staged in their charming Barn. It is a very commendable amateur production, with many creative highlights.



The cast, as is the case with many community productions, is uneven. While some performs

“act,” rather than being natural, others soar. Strong performances are given by Kelly Pikenroth (Eve/Mama Noah), Nate Zadzilka (Abel/Japeth), Roman Novosel (Cain/Ponair) and Emily Sedmak (Storyteller/Aysha).



Future Suggestion: Putting the song list in the program would allow for identification of the material, as well as who is performing it.



Capsule judgment: THE CHILDREN OF EDEN is a show that lends itself to the space and talent of Western Reserve Playhouse. It gets a solid performance that allowed for a multi-level of talent to perform, to the delight of the large and appreciative audience.



THE CHILDREN OF EDEN continues at Western Reserve Playhouse, 3326 Everett Road, Bath through August 17, 2024. For tickets call 330-620-7314

