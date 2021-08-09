Playhouse Square Extends THE CHOIR OF MAN Through September 18

For the past two months, audiences have been flocking to the high-energy global phenomenon THE CHOIR OF MAN. Playhouse Square has extended the run of this can't-miss show through September 18.

This summer's run is the first set of live performances for Playhouse Square and for THE CHOIR OF MAN in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

Tickets for THE CHOIR OF MAN presented by Penske Cleveland, now running through September 18, are $59-$79 and available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Masks are required and seating capacity is limited.

The most up-to-date information about Playhouse Square's health and safety protocols is available at playhousesquare.org/safety.

"THE CHOIR OF MAN is fun and celebratory - perfect for this summer," described Vernaci. "This 90-minute show without intermission will leave you wanting to continue the festivities on any one of the beautiful patios in the Playhouse Square District."

THE CHOIR OF MAN is a mug-smashing success from the creative minds of Andrew Kay - Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest, and Nic Doodson - The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys.

Creator, director and co-producer Nic Doodson stated, "THE CHOIR OF MAN has loved Cleveland since we first toured the states in 2018 so we are thrilled to sit down at Playhouse Square for a little while. For this run, the show will be even bigger and better because our nine lads will be joined onstage by a live band. Expect more energy, more music and more pints!"

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists celebrating a range of popular artists and musical styles, from Paul Simon and Adele to Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry and more. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - ensuring that there is something for everyone in this uplifting show.

Photo credit: Cody York