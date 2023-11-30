Playhouse Square Announces MARQUEE MOMENTS A Daily Digital Experience Designed To Dazzle And Delight

Just in time for the season, Playhouse Square is introducing a new holiday-themed digital experience that will run across its outdoor video screens multiple times per day beginning Friday, December 1. Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company will showcase the capabilities of the PSQ Media Network through video, light and sound with a synchronized digital presentation designed to delight theater-goers and downtown visitors.

“As we revealed back in September, we've created this powerfully captivating network throughout our district,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. “And while its primary use will always be to highlight the many shows and events happening here, we wanted to provide members of the community and visitors from out-of-town with a playful, artistic experience to enjoy as they arrive at the theater, walk to a restaurant or explore downtown Cleveland.”

“Since it was unveiled, we've been the proud sponsor of the Playhouse Square Chandelier and the organization's efforts to light and energize its important downtown Cleveland district,” said GE Lighting, a Savant company President Kathy Sterio. “We couldn't pass up the opportunity to help bring a new, colorful and dazzling light experience to our community.”

Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company will run on the Playhouse Square marquees and other video screens throughout the PSQ District Monday through Saturday at 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. and at other times throughout the weekend. The full schedule, which is subject to change, is available at playhousesquare.org/marqueemoments.

Playhouse Square plans to refresh Marquee Moments every few months. The new, holiday-themed experience was created by Cleveland's Think Media Studios.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media using #MarqueeMoments.