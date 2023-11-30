Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Playhouse Square Announces MARQUEE MOMENTS A Daily Digital Experience Designed To Dazzle And Delight

Display includes video, light and sound with a synchronized digital presentation designed to delight theater-goers and downtown visitors.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Lea Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 4 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates

Just in time for the season, Playhouse Square is introducing a new holiday-themed digital experience that will run across its outdoor video screens multiple times per day beginning Friday, December 1. Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company will showcase the capabilities of the PSQ Media Network through video, light and sound with a synchronized digital presentation designed to delight theater-goers and downtown visitors.

“As we revealed back in September, we've created this powerfully captivating network throughout our district,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. “And while its primary use will always be to highlight the many shows and events happening here, we wanted to provide members of the community and visitors from out-of-town with a playful, artistic experience to enjoy as they arrive at the theater, walk to a restaurant or explore downtown Cleveland.”

“Since it was unveiled, we've been the proud sponsor of the Playhouse Square Chandelier and the organization's efforts to light and energize its important downtown Cleveland district,” said GE Lighting, a Savant company President Kathy Sterio. “We couldn't pass up the opportunity to help bring a new, colorful and dazzling light experience to our community.”

Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company will run on the Playhouse Square marquees and other video screens throughout the PSQ District Monday through Saturday at 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. and at other times throughout the weekend. The full schedule, which is subject to change, is available at playhousesquare.org/marqueemoments.

Playhouse Square plans to refresh Marquee Moments every few months. The new, holiday-themed experience was created by Cleveland's Think Media Studios.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media using #MarqueeMoments.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Art Song Festival Takes a Bow at CIM With Vocal Grand Finale and Scholarship Gift Photo
Art Song Festival Takes a Bow at CIM With Vocal Grand Finale and Scholarship Gift

One of Northeast Ohio’s greatest contributions to the world of music will soon sound its final notes at CIM. 

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads B Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: PIPPIN at BW Musical Theatre Program Photo
Review: PIPPIN at BW Musical Theatre Program

What did our critic think of PIPPIN at BW Musical Theatre Program? In the Fall of 1971, while chaperoning a group of college students to New York, I saw PIPPIN, the Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics), Roger Hirson (book), Bob Fosse (director/choreographer) musical.  I had an instant love affair with the show!

4
Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season Photo
Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More This Holiday Season

Playhouse Square presents a diverse lineup of comedy, concerts, and more in December. Explore the individual performances and holiday events at Playhouse Square. Visit playhousesquare.org for the updated schedule.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Video
Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
West Side Story in Cleveland West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
The Nutcracker in Cleveland The Nutcracker
Playhouse Square (12/14-12/23)
Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms in Cleveland Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms
Severance Music Center (4/14-4/14)
Ravel's Mother Goose in Cleveland Ravel's Mother Goose
Severance Music Center (2/15-2/17)
Ride the Cyclone in Cleveland Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
ELF in Concert in Cleveland ELF in Concert
Severance Music Center (12/19-12/20)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Cleveland The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Cleveland (12/02-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You