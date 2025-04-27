 tracking pixel
Photos: NOISES OFF at Great Lakes Theater

The show runs April 25 â€“ May 18, 2025.

By: Apr. 27, 2025
Production photos have been released for Noises Off at Great Lakes TheaterÂ (GLT). This farce takes center stage at theÂ Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, fromÂ April 25 â€“ May 18, 2025.Â Noises OffÂ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The cast ofÂ Noises Off includesÂ Domonique Champion*, Topher Embrey*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jennifer Joplin*, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean*, Nick Steen*, David Anthony Smith*, Kinza Surani* and Laura Welsh*.Â *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team forÂ Noises OffÂ includes Scenic DesignerÂ Jeff Herrmann; Costume DesignerÂ Oona Natesan; Lighting DesignerÂ Jason Lynch; Sound DesignerÂ Patrick John Kiernan; Fight DirectorÂ Nick Steen*; Dialect CoachÂ Matt Koenig; Intimacy DirectorÂ Laura Welsh*; Production Stage ManagerÂ Nicki Cathro*Â and Assistant Stage ManagerÂ Kelsey Malone.

About Great Lakes TheaterÂ 

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of live theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 85,000 adults and students annually.

Photo Credit:Â RogerÂ Mastroianni

Laura Welsh, David Anthony Smith, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean

Nick Steen, Topher Embrey, Jeffrey C. Hawins, Laura Welsh, Jennifer Joplin, , David Anthony Smith, Domonique Champion and Kinza Surani

Kinza Surani, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh and Jennifer Joplin

Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh, Kinza Surani

Kinza Surani, Topher Embrey, Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean

Nick Steen, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean

ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Domonique Champion

Kinza Surani, David Anthony Smith, Jennifer Joplin, Laura Welsh and Jeffrey C. Hawkins

Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, Kinza Surani

David Anthony Smith

Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, Kinza Surani, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Topher EmbreyÂ and Jennifer Joplin

ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, David Anthony Smith, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh, Jennifer Joplin

David Anthony Smith, Kinza Surani, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh and Jennifer Joplin

Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jennifer Joplin, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean

Jennifer Joplin



