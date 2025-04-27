Photos: NOISES OFF at Great Lakes Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Noises Off at Great Lakes TheaterÂ (GLT). This farce takes center stage at theÂ Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, fromÂ April 25 â€“ May 18, 2025.Â Noises OffÂ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The cast ofÂ Noises Off includesÂ Domonique Champion*, Topher Embrey*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jennifer Joplin*, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean*, Nick Steen*, David Anthony Smith*, Kinza Surani* and Laura Welsh*.Â *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team forÂ Noises OffÂ includes Scenic DesignerÂ Jeff Herrmann; Costume DesignerÂ Oona Natesan; Lighting DesignerÂ Jason Lynch; Sound DesignerÂ Patrick John Kiernan; Fight DirectorÂ Nick Steen*; Dialect CoachÂ Matt Koenig; Intimacy DirectorÂ Laura Welsh*; Production Stage ManagerÂ Nicki Cathro*Â and Assistant Stage ManagerÂ Kelsey Malone.

About Great Lakes TheaterÂ

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of live theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 85,000 adults and students annually.

