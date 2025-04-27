Photos: NOISES OFF at Great Lakes Theater

The show runs April 25 â€“ May 18, 2025.
Production photos have been released for Noises Off at Great Lakes TheaterÂ (GLT). This farce takes center stage at theÂ Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, fromÂ April 25 â€“ May 18, 2025.Â Noises OffÂ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
The cast ofÂ Noises Off includesÂ Domonique Champion*, Topher Embrey*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jennifer Joplin*, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean*, Nick Steen*, David Anthony Smith*, Kinza Surani* and Laura Welsh*.Â *Member of Actors' Equity
The creative team forÂ Noises OffÂ includes Scenic DesignerÂ Jeff Herrmann; Costume DesignerÂ Oona Natesan; Lighting DesignerÂ Jason Lynch; Sound DesignerÂ Patrick John Kiernan; Fight DirectorÂ Nick Steen*; Dialect CoachÂ Matt Koenig; Intimacy DirectorÂ Laura Welsh*; Production Stage ManagerÂ Nicki Cathro*Â and Assistant Stage ManagerÂ Kelsey Malone.
Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of live theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 85,000 adults and students annually.
Photo Credit:Â RogerÂ Mastroianni
Laura Welsh, David Anthony Smith, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean
Nick Steen, Topher Embrey, Jeffrey C. Hawins, Laura Welsh, Jennifer Joplin, , David Anthony Smith, Domonique Champion and Kinza Surani
Kinza Surani, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh and Jennifer Joplin
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh, Kinza Surani
Kinza Surani, Topher Embrey, Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean
Nick Steen, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean
ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Domonique Champion
Kinza Surani, David Anthony Smith, Jennifer Joplin, Laura Welsh and Jeffrey C. Hawkins
Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, Kinza Surani
David Anthony Smith
Laura Welsh, Nick Steen, Kinza Surani, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Topher EmbreyÂ and Jennifer Joplin
ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean, David Anthony Smith, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh, Jennifer Joplin
David Anthony Smith, Kinza Surani, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh and Jennifer Joplin
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jennifer Joplin, ZoÃ« Lewis-McLean
Videos