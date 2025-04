Photos: NOISES OFF at Great Lakes Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Noises Off at Great Lakes Theater (GLT). This farce takes center stage at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, from April 25 – May 18, 2025. Noises Off is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The cast of Noises Off includes Domonique Champion*, Topher Embrey*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jennifer Joplin*, Zoë Lewis-McLean*, Nick Steen*, David Anthony Smith*, Kinza Surani* and Laura Welsh*. *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team for Noises Off includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann; Costume Designer Oona Natesan; Lighting Designer Jason Lynch; Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan; Fight Director Nick Steen*; Dialect Coach Matt Koenig; Intimacy Director Laura Welsh*; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Kelsey Malone.

About Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of live theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 85,000 adults and students annually.

