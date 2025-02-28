Melanie Szucs Will Choreograph ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Beck Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts to unveil the upcoming Dance Education Production, Alice in Wonderland. The show is choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs.

Beck Center's Dance Workshop and Featured Dancers explore a traditional story with some twists and turns. This dance production with original choreography by Melanie Szucs is perfect for adults and children of all ages, filled with colorful costumes and set design.

The ballet is brought to life by a cast of 75 Beck Center Dance students, all ages seven to 18. The show will last for one hour and is perfect for families and all ages.

Performances continue on April 5, 2025 with a Family Sensory Friendly performance at 1:00 pm, and a performances for the entire public on April 5 at 7:00 pm, and April 6, at 2:00 pm.

