MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Comes To KeyBank State Theatre

Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, and TCG Entertainment, leaders in touring live productions, announced today the lineup of all-star contestants appearing in the first-ever MasterChef Junior Live! tour.

Coming to KeyBank State Theatre on October 5, MasterChef Junior Live! brings MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...live! The family-friendly stage show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, Q&A sessions and more.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR recently wrapped its seventh season on FOX and will return for an eighth season with judge/host Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and recently announced new judge Daphne Oz.

Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! are on sale now. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000.





