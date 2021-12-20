Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Mercury Theatre Company's AMELIE Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 58%

Kevin Lambes - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 31%

Aubrie Morrison - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 65%

Jasen J. Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 35%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 37%

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 30%

Melanie YC Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Jordan Cooper - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 14%

Brint Learned - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 2%

Brint Learned - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

Joe Asente - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 55%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 33%

Sandy Kosovich Peck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 76%

Marc C Howard - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 11%

Tony Sias - GREENWOOD: AN AMERICAN DREAM DESTORYED - Karamu House 11%

James Clements - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University 50%

Tim Anderson - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 33%

Vic DeAngelo - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Andrew Rothman - MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSERY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Joe Asente - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Katherine Guanche - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 42%

Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 33%

Jack Anthony-Ina - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

Frankie Castrovillari - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

Best Musical

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 54%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 20%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 17%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 30%

Peggy Newton - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 20%

Andrew Keller - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 13%

Anthony Woods-Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Danny Simpson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 4%

Heather Placko - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Roxana Bell - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 4%

Tara Corkery - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 4%

Amir Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 4%

Eric Fancher - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 4%

Natalina Kazimir - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Emily Stack - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

Ryan Ciriaco - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Haley Gagnon - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

JJ Luster - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 0

Ty Hanes - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 0

Best Performer In A Play

Casey Casimir - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 37%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 21%

Claudia Lillibridge - HOLMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 19%

Sharyn Zeppo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 16%

Susan Cohen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 7%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 41%

James Newton - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 34%

Abbey Brinkhoff - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 9%

Annette Fernandez - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 9%

Riley Burke - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Will Ellis - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 93%

Tine Shepard - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 3%

Derya Celikkol - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Sam Hood Adrain - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Ana Cristina Da Silva - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 1%

Best Play

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 46%

HOLMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 42%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 53%

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 27%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 9%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 8%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 44%

David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 29%

Richard Morris, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Frankie Castrovillari - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Frankie Castrovillari - ORDINARY DAYS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Frankie Castrovillari - MATT'S FIRST REAL THANKSGIVING - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 75%

Christopher Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 25%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 64%

KINKY BOOTS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 19%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

ORDINARY DAYS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

LEAP OF FAITH - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Best Streaming Musical

A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 86%

WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 14%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University 88%

MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSEY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 37%

Jordan Potter - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 20%

Adrian Go - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 16%

Mike Pressimone - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 15%

Peter Kolodziej - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Robert Phillips-Brown - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 33%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 30%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 25%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 12%