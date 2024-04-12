Video: Get A First Look At Cleveland Play House's AMADEUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Cleveland Playhouse's production of Amadeus in an all-new video. Experience Peter Shaffer's tale of malice, madness, and music in his dramatic, darkly comedic re-imagining of the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, through the lens of his contemporary, Antonio Salieri.

Running April 6 through April 28 in Playhouse Square's Outcalt Theatre, evening performances of Amadeus are held Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Matinee performances are held on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Additionally, an evening performance will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. Student tickets are $15 (valid student ID required). Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance (up to eight tickets). Military personnel and their immediate families receive 50% off tickets. Seniors may receive $10 off tickets. Groups of 20+ can save up to 30% on their purchase. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com.