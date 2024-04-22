SOUVENIR to Conclude Clague Playhouse's 96th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clague Playhouse will present Souvenir by Stephen Temperley, from Friday, May 17 through Sunday, June 9, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM.

A musical odd-couple for the ages: Souvenir, by turn hilarious and poignant, tells the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins through the eyes of her accompanist, Cosme McMoon. Her annual recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz Carlton hotel brought her extraordinary fame; the growing mob of fans packed her recitals, stuffing handkerchiefs in their mouths to stifle their laughter—which Mrs. Jenkins blissfully mistook for cheers as she was in fact incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. With each new imagined triumph Florence’s confidence soars. Faced with her boundless certainty, Cosme comes to revise his attitude, not only towards her singing but to the very meaning of music itself.

Directed by Anne McEvoy, our cast features Corey Knick as Cosme McMoon and Laura Starnik as Florence Foster Jenkins.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or visiting www.ClaguePlayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited FREE tickets for high school and college students are available for our Thursday performances. Call the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve these free student tickets.



