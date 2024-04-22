World Premiere of STAR MACHINE: The Concert Comes to Baldwin Wallace Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Star Machine: The Concert will be held Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m. in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio.

Star Machine, a musical comedy set in 2002, follows Jaz, a dedicated young musician who is desperately trying to break into the LA music scene, through her journey onto an outrageous TV talent show that's about to become a national sensation. More than 30 BW student artists are involved with the production, which includes an 8-piece band orchestrated by Chase Kessler. No tickets are required and the performances are free to the public.

The show features an early 2000's influenced pop-rock score with music and lyrics by Gideon Temple and Hank Temple and book by Hollee Temple and John Temple. This is the second musical debut for the Temple Brothers, whose first musical, You're the Worst, premiered at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May 2021. Star Machine is a reflection on art versus commerce and the endless roller coaster ride of the creative life.