Beck Center Premieres Steve Martin's Comedy METEOR SHOWER

Beck Center for the Arts is ecstatic to announce the regional premiere of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower. Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, this wild and crazy play pulls back the curtain on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience when the sky is the limit. You'll have a burning desire to find out what happens next.

Unexpectedly fresh and stamped with Martin's trademark wit, Meteor Shower began at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2016 and premiered on Broadway in 2017. Meteor Shower starred Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Jeremy Shamos, and Amy Schumer, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role. Meteor Shower was met with high praise. Deadline calls it "one of the funniest, and wildest, games of social and sexual one-upsmanship" and Towleroad states, "Martin, a genius comedian himself, whips up a gleeful pastiche of tropes recognizable to fans of his '90s heyday."

Beck Center Artistic Director Scott Spence says: "You can almost feel the author's presence in the room when you are working on a Steve Martin play. His comic sensibilities are just slightly askew... but that's what makes Martin so unique. He thinks nothing of bending time to serve his purposes...and you must always be ready to accept the absurdly unexpected- even when he sets things up to be as normal as normal can be. It's always a great roller coaster of a ride with more laughs per minute than should be legally allowed."

Beck Center's production of Meteor Shower stars Lara Mielcarek as Corky, Abraham Adams as Norm, Leilani Barrett as Gerald, and Leslie Andrews as Laura. The show is directed by Scott Spence and production staff includes scenic design by Cameron Michalak, light design by Trad A. Burns, costume design by Alison Garrigan, sound design by Angie Hayes, and stage management by Jamie Benetto.

This limited engagement of Meteor Shower runs April 3 to May 3, 2020 in the Studio Theater as part of the 86th Professional Theater Season. Buy early and save with promotional code STARS to receive $5 off each adult/senior ticket purchased by April 2. Curtain times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $10 Smart Seats to $33 each. Group and student discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now. Preview performance is Thursday, April 2, before press opening night on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.





