Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022

Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2022, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work.

The art on display has been created by Tetyana Davis , a Ukrainian-American artist. Her medium, fluid acrylics on a stretched canvas, allows for the alignment of creative intention with the laws of physics. Tetyana believes that original art should live in every room of every house. She strives to capture a burst of emotion with honesty and kindness in her every piece. Proceeds from the sale of Tetyana's artwork will go directly to humanitarian aid for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Jessica McGrath Jessica's artwork focuses on animal conservation, reestablishing native habitat, and environmental awareness. Her style is playful and whimsical, while honoring the animals for which she depicts. She is influenced by the art of illustration, comic books, and the natural world. A special focus of this exhibition is Owen McCafferty, a Rocky River based artist with visual impairments who has advanced his skills working with acrylics and digital art over his years working as a professional artist. His art work has been in numerous local shows and expositions and toured the state with Art Possible Ohio's Accessible Expressions.

Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn artist. He is also a sketch card artist for Topps, Upper Deck and Dynamite. Ryan and his daughter Keira Finley, also featured in this exhibition, recently presented Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley. Patricia Sigmier studied art and architecture at Saint Mary's College in Indiana and has over 20 years of experience as a professional art instructor - including many years at Beck Center. Patricia is a regular exhibitor and a signature member in the juried exhibitions of the Ohio Watercolor Society, where she won the prestigious North Coast Award in 2005.

Julie Schabel runs Wave Space Studio, a printmaking studio and art gallery located in the Screw Factory. She teaches art in the Cleveland Municipal School District and works with local artists to bring fun events to the area. She may be followed at instagram.com/wavespacestudio. Jennifer Whitehead is a poet, illustrator, and creative thinker who finds endless ideas for children's book stories and poems in the world around her.

Ed Gallagher, Beck Center Director of Education says, "Art Treasurers features the amazing talents of numerous local artists - from those new on the scene to others who have been creating impactful work for years. The original works include greeting cards, and digital prints to original art work created with acrylics, watercolor, ink based paints, pen, pencil and more, as our walls are filled during the holiday season - enjoy when visiting Beck Center and when purchasing for yourself or as the perfect gift."

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, performances, and classes just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, the Hoffman-Stach Gallery, and Daniels Lounge in the main building on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. All are invited to a free opening art reception on Friday, December 2, 2022, for a chance to see the items early in the sales process, and meet the artists. The time of the reception is 6:00-7:30 PM. The campus will be buzzing with performances of the professional theater production of Elf the Musical, running December 2, 2022 to December 30, 2022, the youth theater production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, running December 9 to 18, 2022, and in the Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building, Babes in Toyland, being performed December 3 to December 11, 2022.

These handcrafted works are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

